MPD Station 11 under special quarantine after 46 cops test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Manila Police District Station 11 in Binondo is under a “special quarantine.”

MPD district director Police Brigadier General Leo Francisco gave the order for the lockdown after 46 policemen stationed there tested positive for COVID-19.

The results were based on COVID-19 testing done on the 121 MPD station personnel assigned in the station.

The PNP has said those concerned have been isolated, while contact tracing was underway.

The Octa research group has warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, predicting as many as 20,000 COVID-19 daily cases by April if the surge is not addressed.

The group had said the surge was possibly due to the presence of virus variants in the country.

The Department of Health said, however, that the surge was due to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of the virus variants.