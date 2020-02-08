Motorists advised to temporarily avoid several roads in M. Manila as construction, reblocking activities continue

(Eagle News)–The Department of Public Works and Highways advised motorists to avoid several roads in Metro Manila as reblocking and sewer construction activities, and repairs continue.

Below is a list:

SOUTHBOUND:

1. A. Bonifacio Ave. Cloverleaf to 11th Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk)

2. EDSA Bulakan St. to West Ave. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

3. EDSA approaching BP Tuazon flyover towards A. Boni Serrano flyover (2nd lane from MRT Line)

WESTBOUND:

4. General Luis St., Samote St. to SB Road

5. Elliptical Road from Kalayaan Ave to Maharlika St. (6th lane from outer sidewalk)

NORTHBOUND:

6. EDSA QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

PASIG

7. Pasig Boulevard near Total Gasoline Station (second lane from sidewalk)

The DPWH said these roads, except Pasig Boulevard, will be passable by Monday, Feb. 10, at 5 a.m.

Pasig Boulevard will be passable by 4 a.m., also on Monday.

“This is to give way to the construction of Manila Water’s main sewer network,” the DPWH said.