Mother of MMDA chair Abalos dies after contracting COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The mother of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos has passed away after contracting COVID-19.

A statement from the Abalos family released by the MMDA said Corazon, the wife of former Commission on Elections chair Benjamin Abalos Sr., died from severe sepsis, secondary to pneumonia due to COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 25.

The statement said she tested positive for COVID-19 the night before she died.

“Some of our family members have been exposed and immediately subjected to testing pursuant to IATF protocols,” the statement said.

It said they tested negative but “still have to undergo another five-day quarantine and another swabbing, abiding by health guidelines.”

The statement said the family will hold a service on Feb. 2 “should everything and everyone be cleared.”