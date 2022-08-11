Morning number coding hours in effect starting Monday, Aug. 15: MMDA

(Eagle News) — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is set to reimpose number coding hours in the morning.

According to the MMDA, specific vehicles will again be banned from plying major Metro Manila roads from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays effective Monday, Aug. 15.

The scheme covers private cars.

The MMDA said transport network vehicle services, motorcycles, among others, are exempted.

The additional number coding hours are on top of the existing number coding hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., also on weekdays.