Morente’s performance to be discussed in next Cabinet meeting — Palace

(Eagle News) — Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente is not yet off the hook in the so-called “pastillas” scheme that sees Chinese nationals being escorted into the country for a fee.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who spoke to reporters on Friday, Feb. 21, Morente’s performance will be assessed during the next Cabinet meeting.

Salvador issued the statement a day after President Rodrigo Duterte vouched for Morente, who was Davao police chief when Duterte was mayor.

Duterte had said Morente’s authority was “limited.”

“Everyone is not off the hook. He will be assessed [in regards to his performance],” Panelo said.

He said Morente, however, will not be summoned in the meeting.

At least 19 immigration officers have been placed in floating status following the revelations made in hearings by a Senate panel, which is probing issues stemming from the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations in the country.