Morente “disappointed” with “unauthorized activities” of some immigration personnel

(Eagle News)–Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Saturday, Feb. 22, expressed disappointment over what he said were “unauthorized activities” of some immigration personnel.

Morente issued the statement as the bureau finds itself in hot water anew over the illegal escort into the country of some Chinese nationals for a fee.

Morente said the leadership of the bureau “welcomes the efforts to cleanse the ranks of all personnel involved in unethical and corrupt practices,” noting that it would cooperate in “any impartial probe and lifestyle check” to be conducted by authorities.

“On the other hand, I am certain that after this exposé, the intense public scrutiny and accompanying trial by publicity that the Bureau has been subjected to will only ensure that we come out stronger as we weather yet another storm,” Morente said.

So far, he said all of the accused have been placed in the administrative holding office and all their privileges cancelled.

He said as added measures to “deter and expose any more illegal activities, we have included new protocols in the conduct of secondary inspections in open areas to improve transparency and installation of additional CCTV cameras in all areas of the primary inspectors.”

“Despite this damaging blow to the momentum of innovation and change, the men and women of the (bureau) are committed to sustaining the reform efforts which have resulted in the expanded implementation of the BI E-Gates in major international airports, streamlining of the procedures for BI Frontline Services, enhancement of technologies in all BI offices, capacitating employees through trainings and workshops, the arrest and/or deportation of identified members of terrorist organizations and illegal foreigners, and the awarding of ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Entry and Exit Formalities, among others,” he said.

He said the incident “and the corresponding consequences should serve as a strong warning and reminder to others not to engage in any unethical practices.”

“I call on every member of the Bureau to remain professional and focused on performing our duties and responsibilities in protecting our borders and securing our gateways from the entry of any and all threats,” he said.

“The Bureau and its personnel have been tested by various issues in the last few years, and despite these trials, we have remained steadfast, strong in our adherence to the values of patriotism, integrity, and professionalism. Once again, let us focus on doing our job and doing it well,” he added.

At least 19 immigration personnel have been placed on floating status, following the revelations about the scheme in Senate hearings on issues stemming from the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, has expressed support for Morente.

The Palace said Morente’s fate would still be determined in the next Cabinet meeting.