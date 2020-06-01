More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases reported among overseas Filipinos in a day

Spike in cases due to accumulated late reports, says DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 2,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, with the total number of confirmed cases rising sharply to 5,184 as of Sunday, May 31.

The latest infographics released by the department showed more than 2,300 new confirmed cases, corresponding to an 80% increase from the figures released the previous day.

“The spike covers some late reports received from the Middle East,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also confirmed that “the daily rate of new recoveries also increased with 1,176 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Middle East.”

The total number of recoveries is now at 2,151, with 2,694 overseas Filipinos undergoing treatment.

No new fatalities were recorded for the day, instead, “the total number of fatalities decreased from 340 to 339 today due to delisting of 1 death in Europe.”

According to the DFA, a patient who was originally reported as dead was delisted after being confirmed to be in critical condition.

— Spike in cases due to accumulated data —

In a separate statement, the DFA explained that the sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases is due to some late reports received by DFA posts in the Middle East, where many governments implement strict data privacy and confidentiality rules.

“The latest increase in figures represents an accumulation of data that was only released yesterday”, the DFA said.

The DFA also noted that of the substantial increase in the number of recoveries, 1,174 were recorded in the Middle East.

“Aside from the new recoveries, there are also over 1,100 Filipinos being treated but who do not require hospital care”, the DFA added.

Eagle News Service