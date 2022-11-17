More holidays expected in 2023 as President Bongbong Marcos signs Proclamation No. 90

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has added and made adjustments to some holidays for 2023.

In issuing Proclamation No. 90 that amended Proclamation No. 42, the President declared January 2, 2023 as a special non-working holiday.

April 10 and November 27, 2023 were also declared as regular holidays.

The President noted New Year’s Day and Araw ng Kagitingan (April 9) in 2023 fall on a Sunday, while Bonifacio Day (November 30) falls on a Thursday.

The President said as such, there was a need to adjust the holidays “pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country.”

He said all other holidays specified in Proclamation No. 42 remain unchanged.