More Filipinos leave Afghanistan; DFA says around 81 remain

(Eagle News) — More Filipinos have left Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, Aug. 21, leaving the number of Filipinos remaining in the country to around 81.

The DFA said an additional 13 Filipinos managed to leave the country, which is on alert level 4 amid what the department described as an uncertain security situation, following the Taliban’s takeover of the government.

The additional 13 Filipinos who left brought the number of those in the United Kingdom to 18.

The DFA said five Filipinos also managed to leave after they were assisted by the Indonesian embassy where they sought shelter.

They were also accommodated on an Indonesian military plane.

“The department would also like to thank the Government of Indonesia..,” the DFA said.

“The department continues to exert all efforts to be able to repatriate remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” it added, noting that 70 were requesting repatriation.

The DFA advised Filipinos in distress in the country to contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan through Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762.