More establishments allowed at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated as NCR eases to alert level 3

Up to 50% capacity for outdoor activities allowed in Metro Manila starting Oct 16; Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, 6 other areas under MECQ

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced the guidelines containing eased restrictions as more establishments are allowed to operate as Metro Manila eases to COVID-19 alert level 3 from Oct. 16 to the end of the month.

According to the Palace, under the alert level, these establishments will be allowed to operate at 30 percent indoor venue capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals and 50 percent outdoor capacity, provided the establishments’ employees are fully vaccinated:

Venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions;

Permitted venues for social events such as parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers;

Visitor or tourist attractions such as libraries, archives, museums, galleries, exhibits, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints or overlooks, and the like; amusement parks or theme parks

Internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pools, and the like

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and for technical-vocational education and training

Cinemas and movie houses

Dine-in services in food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants, and eateries, subject to Department of Trade and Industry sector-specific protocols;

Personal care establishments such as barbershops, hair spas, hair salons, and nail spas, and those offering aesthetic/cosmetic services or procedures, make-up services, salons, spas, reflexology, and other similar procedures including home service options, subject to the sector-specific protocols of the DTI;

Fitness studios, gyms, and venues for non-contact exercise and sports, subject to DTI sector-specific protocols, provided that patrons/clients and workers/employees wear face masks at all times and that no group activities are conducted

The Palace said the same shall apply to in-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the remains of the COVID-19 deceased.

Licensure or entrance/qualifying examinations administered by their respective government agency, and specialty examinations authorized by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases shall also be allowed subject to those conditions and subject to the health and safety guidelines as approved by the IATF.

Film, music, and television production shall also be allowed subject to the same conditions and subject to the joint guidelines as may be issued by the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Health.

Individual outdoor exercises will also be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.

-Activities not allowed-

Unapproved face-to-face classes for basic education; contact sports except bubble-type setup; funfairs; kid amusement industries; and venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers such as karaoke, clubs, concert halls and theaters, however, are still prohibited.

Gatherings of people belonging to a different household are also still not allowed.

The guidelines for the pilot implementation of the alert level system in Metro Manila was released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases on Oct. 7, 2021.

Quarantine status of other areas

Meanwhile, the IATF placed the following areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine:

Apayao

Batanes

Bulacan

Cavite

Kalinga

Laguna

Naga City

Rizal

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

The following are under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions:

Abra

Bacolod City

Baguio City

Batangas

Bohol

Butuan City

Cagayan

Cagayan de Oro City

Capiz

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

Lapu-Lapu City

Misamis Oriental

Negros Oriental

Nueva Vizcaya,

Pangasinan

Quezon

Quirino

City of Santiago

Surigao del Sur

Zamboanga del Sur

The following areas, meanwhile, are under a general community quarantine:

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Aklan

Albay

Antique

Benguet

Camarines Norte

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Cotabato City

Dagupan City

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands

General Santos City

Guimaras

Ifugao

Iligan City

Ilocos Norte

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Lanao del Sur

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Lucena City

Mandaue City

Marinduque

Misamis Occidental

Negros Occidental

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Siquijor

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao del Norte

Tacloban City

Tarlac

Zamboanga Sibugay

The rest are under modified general community quarantine.

(Eagle News Service)