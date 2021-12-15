More areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as Typhoon “Odette” further intensifies

(Eagle News) — More areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signals as Typhoon “Odette” further intensified.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under Signal No. 2:

Visayas

The southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita)

Southern Leyte

the central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon)

Camotes Islands

the eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

Mindanao

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

the northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)

Camiguin

Meanwhile, the following are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

the southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Romblon

the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)

the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands)

Visayas

Northern Samar the rest of Eastern Samar the rest of Samar Biliran the rest of Leyte the rest of Bohol Cebu Siquijor Negros Oriental Negros Occidental Guimaras Iloilo Antique Capiz Aklan



Mindanao

The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)

the northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich)

the rest of Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona

Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai)

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina)

the northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio

Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy)

the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong)

So far, “Odette” was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, PAGASA said, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

PAGASA said it is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Today through tomorrow early morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of “Odette.”

Tomorrow early morning through Friday early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are expected over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Caraga.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Afterwards, the center of “Odette” will continue moving generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning or afternoon.