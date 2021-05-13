More areas under storm signals as TS “Crising” accelerates, heads towards Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area

(Eagle News) — More areas are under storm signals as Tropical Storm “Crising” accelerated and continued to move towards the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area on Thursday, May 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 2 p.m. bulletin that the following areas are under Signal No. 2:

The southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lingig, City of Bislig)

the southern portion of Agusan del Sur (Loreto, Trento, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, Veruela)

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Monkayo, Montevista, Compostela, New Bataan, Nabunturan,Mawab)

the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion, New Corella, Talaingod)

PAGASA said the following are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of Surigao del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

the rest of Davao Oriental

the rest of Davao de Oro

the rest of Davao del Norte

Davao City

Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

the eastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Tambulig, Aurora)

So far, “Crising” is located 65 kilometers per hour near the center, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of 80 kph.

It is moving westward, and is expected to make landfall over Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

PAGASA said between today and tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

That means mariners of small seacraft should not venture out over these waters.

Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions, PAGASA said.