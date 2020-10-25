More areas under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon “Quinta” approaches landfall over southern Quezon

Metro Manila, other areas under Signal No. 2

(Eagle News)–More areas are under Signal No. 3 as “Quinta,” now a typhoon, approaches landfall over southern Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under Signal No. 3 are Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, the northern and western portions of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol, Magallanes, Casiguran, Juban, Gubat, Prieto Diaz), the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Batangas, the southern and eastern portions of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan), the northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Naujan Lake, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Island, with “Quinta” over the coastal waters of San Andres, Quezon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph as it moves west at 30 kph.

Metro Manila, Catanduanes, the northern portion of mainland Masbate (Balud, Milagros, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao), the southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit), Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands, the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya) and the western portion of Northern Samar (San Isidro, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Capul, San Antonio, San Vicente) are under Signal No. 2, while The southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao), the southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands, and the rest of Masbate, the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad), Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan), the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche), and the rest of Northern Samar are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said “Quinta” is about to make landfall over Bondoc Peninsula in the coming hour, after making landfall in San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m., and then later in Malinao, Albay, at 6:50 p.m.

The center of the typhoon is forecast to continue moving generally west over the Southern Luzon area until tomorrow afternoon and is likely to pass over or near the vicinity of southern Quezon (Bondoc Peninsula), Marinduque, northern Mindoro Island, and Batangas in the next 6 to 12 hours.

It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon.

After emerging over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow afternoon, PAGASA said the typhoon is forecast to continue intensifying.

Tonight until tomorrow morning, “Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The tail-end of a frontal system will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said.

These two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas.

“Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahars) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

According to the bureau, destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 3, damaging gale to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions will also prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterly surge, PAGASA said.

A storm surge of 2 to 3 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarine Sur, while one of 1 to 2 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur.

Today, rough to high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under a tropical cyclone wind signal and the other seaboards of Central Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas will also prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, which means sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.