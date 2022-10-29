More areas under Signal No. 3 as “Paeng” maintains its strength while crossing Marinduque

Visayas

Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Visayas

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras,

rest of Aklan

rest of Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

The weather bureau said “Paeng” made landfall over Santa Cruz, Marinduque at 8:40 p.m.

It is located in the vicinity of Mogpog, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 130 km/h.

It is moving west southwestward at 25 km/h.

PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” is forecast to move westward in the short term before moving west northwestward throughout Sunday across Luzon.

The center of “Paeng” is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of the southeastern portion of Batangas before traversing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day.