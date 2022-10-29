More areas under Signal No. 3 as “Paeng” maintains its strength while crossing Marinduque

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 3 as “Paeng” maintained its strength while traversing the northern portion of Marinduque on Saturday, Oct. 29.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, Lucena City, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Guinayangan, Calauag) including Pollilo Islands
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Bataan
- southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)
- Lubang Islands
Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following:
- The northwestern portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Donsol)
- western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- rest of Quezon
- Romblon
- Nueva Ecija
- Pangasinan
- Albay
- southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- the rest of Zambales
- The northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)
- the western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)
Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- rest of Aurora
- Catanduanes
- rest of Sorsogon
- rest of Masbate including Ticao Island
- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Bohol
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Guimaras,
- rest of Aklan
- rest of Antique
- Capiz
- Iloilo
The weather bureau said “Paeng” made landfall over Santa Cruz, Marinduque at 8:40 p.m.
It is located in the vicinity of Mogpog, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 130 km/h.
It is moving west southwestward at 25 km/h.
PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.
Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” is forecast to move westward in the short term before moving west northwestward throughout Sunday across Luzon.
The center of “Paeng” is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of the southeastern portion of Batangas before traversing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day.