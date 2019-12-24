More areas under Signal No. 2; “Ursula” forecast to make landfall over E. Samar today

(Eagle News)-More areas are now under Signal No. 2 as “Ursula” prepares to make landfall over Eastern Samar possibly as a typhoon either this afternoon or tonight.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar), northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy), northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao), Capiz, and Aklan are under Signal No. 2 with “Ursula”–spotted 250 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar–packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph and slightly intensifying.

It is moving west at 30 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands Southern Leyte, the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City), northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), the rest of Antique, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City), and northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso) Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Between today and tomorrow noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Between tomorrow noon and late evening, PAGASA said occasional to frequent heavy rains are forecast over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, and Calamian Islands, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains ard expected over Cuyo Islands, Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Guimaras, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON.

Moderate to strong winds will begin affecting Northeastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas today; Bicol Region and portions of Central Visayas this afternoon or tonight; CALABARZON, portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas tomorrow morning; and Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan tomorrow morning or afternoon.

PAGASA said damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin affecting areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 in Eastern Visayas this afternoon and in Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz and portions of Antique, Iloilo, and northern Cebu tonight.