More areas under Signal No. 2 as “Ulysses” slows down over PHL Sea, maintains strength

(Eagle News)–More areas are under Signal No. 2 as “Ulysses” slows down over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Alfonso Castaneda), the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Tayug, Santa Maria, Balungao, Asingan, Urdaneta City, Malasiqui, Bayambang, Basista, Bautista, Alcala, Villasis, Rosales, Binalonan, Laoac, Santo Tomas), the southern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Burias and Ticao Islands are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with the severe tropical storm estimated 180 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 415 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, and is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is in effect over Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Zambales, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon; and Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad) in Visayas.

Until late afternoon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes, PAGASA said.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Burias and Ticao Islands, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between this late afternoon and tomorrow early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan, and moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said storm surges are possible over the coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, and Sorsogon, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

The weather bureau said the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will also bring rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and rough seas over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.