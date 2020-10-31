More areas under Signal No. 2 and 1 as “Rolly” moves over PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–More areas have been placed under Signal No. 2 and 1 as Typhoon “Rolly” moved over the Philippine Sea and maintained its strength.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and the southeastern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Catanauan, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) are under Signal No. 2 with “Rolly” estimated 540 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is in effect over Metro Manila, the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the southern portion of Isabela (Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Cordon, Santiago City, Ramon, San Isidro, Angadanan, Alicia, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo) in Luzon; and in Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi) in Visayas.

PAGASA said “Rolly” will continue moving west-southwest today towards the sea off the coast of Bicol before turning west-northwest tomorrow early morning.

“The center of the eye of the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to Catanduanes tomorrow early morning, over the Calaguas Islands and very close to mainland Camarines Provinces tomorrow morning, and over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon tomorrow afternoon or early evening,” PAGASA said.

“Rolly” is more likely to be near Super Typhoon strength by the time it grazes Bicol Region and makes landfall over Quezon, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA said “violent winds and intense rainfall associated with the inner rainband-eyewall region will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur tomorrow early morning through afternoon and over Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora tomorrow afternoon through evening.”

After crossing Central Luzon, the center of “Rolly” is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning.

This late evening through tomorrow, the passage of Typhoon “Rolly” will bring heavy to intense rains over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, and Tarlac.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Northern Samar, mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Bicol Region and Central Luzon.

Areas under tropical cyclone wind signals will be experiencing “damaging gale- to storm-force winds” while those under Signal No. 1 will have “strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the typhoon.”

“Elsewhere, strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the northeasterlies will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Cagayan and Isabela (that are not under TCWS #1),” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said there is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 meters over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

A storm surge of up to 2.0 m is also possible over the coastal areas of Aurora, Marinduque, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar and the other coastal areas of Quezon in the next 48 hours.

PAGASA said today, “rough to phenomenal seas” be experienced over the seaboard of areas where storm signals are in effect.

Roug to very rough seas are expected over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas (that are not under storm signals) and Caraga.

This means sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of the country.