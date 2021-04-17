More areas under Signal No. 1 due to “Bising”

(Eagle News)–More areas are under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Bising” slightly intensified while moving northwest over the Philippine Sea.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone warning signal is hoisted over the following areas:
Luzon
Sorsogon
Albay
the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Goa, Ocampo, Tigaon, Sagnay, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Tinambac, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)
Ticao Island
Catanduanes
Visayas
Northern Samar
Samar
Eastern Samar
Biliran
Leyte
Southern Leyte
Camotes Islands
Mindanao
Dinagat Islands
Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)
Surigao del Sur
“Bising,” which is located 645 kilometers east of Maasin, Southern Leyte, is expected to move generally northwest over the Philippine Sea until tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Its cloud bands will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Camotes Islands on Sunday.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Northern Samar and Bicol Region on Monday.