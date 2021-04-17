More areas under Signal No. 1 due to “Bising”

(Eagle News)–More areas are under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Bising” slightly intensified while moving northwest over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone warning signal is hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Albay

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Goa, Ocampo, Tigaon, Sagnay, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Tinambac, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Ticao Island

Catanduanes

Visayas

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)

Surigao del Sur

“Bising,” which is located 645 kilometers east of Maasin, Southern Leyte, is expected to move generally northwest over the Philippine Sea until tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Its cloud bands will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Camotes Islands on Sunday.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Northern Samar and Bicol Region on Monday.