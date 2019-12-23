More areas under Signal No. 1 as “Ursula” slightly accelerates

(Eagle News)-More areas have been placed under Signal No. 1 as “Ursula” slightly accelerated.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Sorsogon and Masbate including Ticao Island, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands), Central Cebu (Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao), and northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands are under the alert as “Ursula,” estimated at 790 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 870 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, also maintained its strength.

PAGASA said between tomorrow and Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Quezon and the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region and Surigao del Norte.

Strong winds associated with the tropical storm may begin to affect Eastern Visayas and northeastern Mindanao tomorrow morning and the southern portion of Bicol Region and some portions of Central Visayas tomorrow afternoon.

“Ursula” is forecast to gradually intensify to at most a Severe Tropical Storm category prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country today.

However, rough to very rough seas may be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol Region and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region beginning tonight or tomorrow morning.

As such, PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.