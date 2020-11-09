More areas under Signal No. 1 as “Ulysses” slows down

(Eagle News)–More areas in Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Ulysses” slowed down and moved northwest.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the eastern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Uson, Dimasalang, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno) including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Andres, San Narciso) in Luzon; and

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad) in Visayas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with “Ulysses,” with international name “Vamco,” estimated 555 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The center of “Ulysses” is more likely to make landfall over Quezon on Thursday morning, with a close approach of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte tomorrow afternoon and evening, respectively.

“However, the slight shift in the orientation of the track forecast shows an increasing likelihood of landfall over Bicol Region tomorrow afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said.

Today, the tail-end of a cold front (shear line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of “Ulysses” will begin affecting Bicol Region and portions of Eastern Visayas tomorrow.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said “Ulysses” will also bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under a tropical cyclone wind signal, Aurora, and northern Quezon (including the northern and eastern coastal waters of Polillo Islands) and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.