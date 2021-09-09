More areas under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Kiko” further intensifies

(Eagle News) — More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Kiko” intensified further and continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Kiko” situated 670 km east of Baler, Aurora:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

PAGASA said “Kiko” is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is moving westward at 20 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between tomorrow afternoon and Saturday morning.

It will then pass to the south and west of Batanes between Saturday morning and afternoon.

PAGASA said the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan has not been ruled out.

Beginning tomorrow evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and northern Isabela.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also be experienced over Batanes and the rest of Isabela.