More areas under Signal No. 1 as TS “Dante” continues to move northwestward over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Dante” continues to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

In its midnight weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Dante” estimated 375 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte:

LUZON

The eastern portion of Sorsogon (City of Sorsogon, Magallanes, Bulan, Juban, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog, Bulusan, Barcelona, Casiguran, Gubat, Prieto Diaz)

the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

the eastern portion of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Kananga, Jaro, Dagami, Burauen, Ormoc City, Javier, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Julita, Tolosa, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Palo, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Alangalang, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Babatngon)

the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, San Juan, Anahawan, Hinundayan, Silago, Hinunangan)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA said “Dante” is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, with a central pressure of 996 hPa.

According to the weather bureau, within the next 24 hours “Dante” is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, as it moves northwestward at 20 kph.

The tropical storm is likely to pass close to the eastern coast of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas between tomorrow evening and Wednesday evening.

“However, given the westward shift in the forecast track, there is an increasing likelihood that “DANTE” may make landfall over Eastern Visayas or Bicol Region,” PAGASA said.

It said “Dante” expected to gradually intensify over the next 48 hours and reach the severe tropical storm category by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the rest of Caraga and Davao Region.

“Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said areas under a Signal No. 1 “will be experiencing strong winds (strong to near gale) during the passage of the tropical storm.”

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga, which means sea travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Region and the remaining seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect.