More areas under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Kabayan” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–More areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Kabayan” maintained its strength while moving east of Mindanao on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Southern Leyte;

Leyte;

the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao);

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes);

Cebu;

Bantayan Islands;

Bohol;

Camotes Islands;

Siquijor;

Dinagat Islands;

Surigao del Norte;

Surigao del Sur;

Northern portion of Davao Oriental;

Agusan del Norte;

Misamis Oriental;

Camiguin;

Bukidnon;

Agusan del Sur;

Davao de Oro;

Misamis Occidental;

Lanao del Norte;

Lanao del Sur;

Northern and central portion of Davao del Norte (Santo Tomas, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, City of Panabo, Asuncion, City of Tagum, Talaingod, Carmen, Kapalong, San Isidro)

Davao City;

Northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalan, Antipas, Magbet)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Marira, Matanog)

So far, Kabayan, located 385 km east of Davao City, is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving westward slowly, and is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental tonight or early tomorrow morning.

In addition, PAGASA said the shear line coinciding with the passage of Kabayan may bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon today and the eastern portion of Luzon tomorrow.

Because of the influence of the northeast monsoon surge and Kabayan, a gale warning is in effect over the seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

This means sea travel poses some risks for small seacraft, and are advised to remain in port or seek safety.