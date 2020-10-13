More areas under Signal No. 1 as TD “Ofel” maintains strength

(Eagle News)–More areas are under a tropical cyclone wind signal number one as Tropical Depression “Ofel” maintained its strength and moved slowly towards the Eastern Samar to Northern Samar area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under Signal No. 1 are Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (Tabango, Leyte, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Palo, Santa Fe, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga).

“Ofel” is estimated at 95 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said “Ofel” will move generally north-northwestward or northwestward tonight through tomorrow afternoon, and is expected to make landfall over the Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area tomorrow morning, then over Sorsogon by tomorrow afternoon.

PAGASA said “Ofel” is forecast to remain a tropical depression while traversing the southern portion of Southern Luzon, and is forecast to reach the tropical storm category within 48 hours once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

Tonight through tomorrow afternoon, moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, will be experienced over Quezon, Romblon, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Areas signal number 1, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte, PAGASA said, may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Eastern Visayas, which means those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.