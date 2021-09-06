More areas under Signal No. 1 as TD “Jolina” intensifies

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Jolina” slightly intensified and moved westward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Jolina” estimated 205 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 230 km east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The weather bureau said “Jolina” was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center,with a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

“Jolina” is moving westward at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, in the next 24 hours, “Jolina” may bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Northern Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

“Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said on the forecast track, “Jolina” will move generally northwestward parallel to the east coast of the country until it makes landfall over Northern Luzon by Thursday morning.

Then it will move westward while traversing over Northern Luzon and may re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday evening.

“Jolina” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning, PAGASA said.