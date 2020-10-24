More areas under Signal No. 1 as “Quinta” maintains strength

(Eagle News)–More areas have been placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Quinta” maintained its strength while moving towards the Bicol Region.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Marinduque, Camarines Norte , Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Milagros, Masbate City, Baleno, Mandaon, Balud, Aroroy, Dimasalang) including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with “Quinta” estimated 610 km east of Juban, Sorsogon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, and is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Depression “Quinta” is expected to turn west tomorrow morning until Monday, and is forecast to make landfall over Bicol Region between Sunday evening and Monday early morning.

It will then track west over the Southern Luzon area on Monday.

“Quinta” is forecast to steadily intensify into a tropical storm within 12 hours and may reach severe tropical storm category prior to landfall.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, it may continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea.

Today until tomorrow morning, the troughs of both Tropical Depression “Quinta” and Severe Tropical Storm “Saudel” located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Quezon.

A stationary front currently extending over extreme Northern Luzon associated with the northeasterly surge will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said.

Strong to near gale-force winds will be experienced over areas under signal number one.

Strong to gale-force winds associated with the northeasterly surge will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands due to rough to very rough seas.

The weather bureau said this means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western seaboard of southern Palawan and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.