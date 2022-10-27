More areas under Signal No. 1 as “Paeng” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 1 as “Paeng” intensified into a tropical storm as it continued to traverse the Philippine Sea on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Luzon:

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu), and the eastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Santa Magdalena, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon)

Visayas:

Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar

PAGASA said “Paeng” was so far located 540 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is moving west southwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA said tomorrow morning until evening, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over MIMAROPA, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the rest of Visayas.

Tomorrow evening until Saturday, heavy to torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Aurora, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, the rest of Eastern Visayas, and CALABARZON.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

According to the weather bureau, due to the shear line and the trough of “Paeng,” heavy rains are also expected over Visayas, most of Southern Luzon, and the northern portion of Mindanao.

Tropical Storm “Paeng” is forecast to move generally west northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Sunday while moving towards the central or northern portion of Luzon.

PAGASA said “Paeng” may go near Catanduanes on Saturday.

A landfall scenario is possible on Sunday “within any of the coastal areas along the eastern portions of Central Luzon or mainland Cagayan Valley,” PAGASA said.