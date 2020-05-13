More areas under Signal no. 1 as “Ambo” approaches E. Visayas-Bicol area

(Eagle News)–More areas are now under a tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 as Tropical Storm “Ambo” approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol Region area.

In his 11 a.m. update, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the towns of Calbayog, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuginao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Catbalogan city, Jiabong, Motiong, San Sebastian, Paranas and Hinabangan in the northern portion of Samar; and Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpio, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat and San Julian in Eastern Samar are under the TCWS#1, which means winds ranging from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected.

As of 10 a.m., he said the center of “Ambo” was located 360 kilometers east of Borongan City, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 105 kph.

The tropical storm is moving slowly in a northwest direction.

He said today, scattered light to moderate at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas.

Tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate.

Rough seas, he said, are expected over the eastern seaboard of Bicol region, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas today.

Sea travel is risky in those areas.