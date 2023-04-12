More areas under Signal No. 1 as “Amang” makes landfall over Lagonoy, Camarines Sur

(Eagle News) — More areas in Luzon are now under Signal No. 1 as “Amang” made landfall over Lagonoy, Camarines Sur, on Wednesday, April 12.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon (City of Sorsogon, Pilar, Castilla, Donsol, Prieto Diaz)

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Pollilo Islands

Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, City of Antipolo)

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio)

PAGASA said so far, “Amang” was moving northwestward slowly, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) associated with the tropical depression, the weather bureau said.

“Amang” is forecast traverse the eastern localities of Camarines Sur before passing through the eastern coast of Camarines provinces and Quezon.

“The tropical depression is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by tomorrow, possibly earlier, due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear,” PAGASA said.