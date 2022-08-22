More areas in Luzon under storm signals as TS “Florita” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — More areas in Luzon are under storm signals as Tropical Storm “Florita” maintained its strength and moved westward over the Philippine Sea west of Aurora.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 2:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi)

Apayao

the eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Signal No. 1 meanwhile is raised over the following areas:

Babuyan Islands

the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

the rest of Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, Tayug, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Asingan, San Carlos City, Lingayen, Binmaley, Basista, Malasiqui, Villasis, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao)

the eastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Moncada, Anao, Paniqui, Ramos, Gerona, Pura, Victoria, City of Tarlac, Concepcion, La Paz)

Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora

eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte)

northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras)

northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands

northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

Camarines Norte

PAGASA said so far, “Florita” was located 155 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It’s moving westward at 15 kph.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Quezon including Polillo Islands. Moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Apayao, and Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Central Luzon, Batanes, Isabela, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Metro Manila, and the rest of CALABARZON, and Bicol Region.

PAGASA said Tropical Storm “Florita” will continue moving generally westward until tonight before turning west northwestward tomorrow early morning.