Monsoon rains to persist: PAGASA

(Eagle News)– The southwest monsoon is still affecting the country.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said rains are still expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible.

According to the weather bureau, Cagayan Valley, Antique, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA will, on the other hand, have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to strong coastal waters.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The weather bureau said it is also monitoring Tropical Storm “Nepartak” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It is so far 2960 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.