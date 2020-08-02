Monsoon rains expected in parts of the PHL today

TS “Dindo” still not directly affecting any part of country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, the conditions in Luzon are due to the southwest monsoon, as Tropical Storm “Dindo” is currently not directly affecting any part of the country.

“Dindo” is so far located 405 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, nearing the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said there will be, however, a “gradual improvement” in the weather conditions in Bicol region, even as there are still chances of isolated evening rainshowers or thunderstorms there.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are also expected over Visayas and a big part of Mindanao, except for Zamboanga Peninsula.

The weather bureau said warm and humid weather is expected there, but there are still chances of afternoon or evening rainshowers or thunderstorms.

A gale warning is raised over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, which will have rough to very rough seas

Moderate to rough seas are expected in the remaining areas.