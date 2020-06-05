Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised in portions of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, LopezJaena), Zamboanga del Sur (Dinas, San Pablo, Tabina, Pitogo, Dimataling, Vincenzo A. Sagun), Zamboanga Sibugay (Olutanga, Alicia), and Davao Oriental (Governor Generoso, San Isidro).

PAGASA said these were expected within the next one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.