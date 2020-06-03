Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Moderate to heavy rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions are being experienced over portions of Mt. Province, Ifugao (Hungduan, Banaue, Mayoyao), Quirino (Nagtipunan), and in Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Kasibu, Alfonso Castaneda, Kayapa).

PAGASA said these are due to thunderstorms, and may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau also advised residents of mountain slopes are advised of possible landslides, mudslides and flashfloods.