MMDA suspends number-coding scheme for Monday

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the suspension of the expanded number coding scheme for Monday.

The MMDA did not say whether the scheme would be suspended on the subsequent days.

The transport strike is expected to end on March 12.

“Nakahanda naman ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority para magbigay ng libreng sakay sa mga pasahero na posibleng ma-stranded ng isang linggong tigil pasada simula sa Lunes,” the MMDA said.

It said it will deploy some 25 vehicles in areas where commuters are expected to be affected by the strike.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-National Capital Region said 10 transport groups are opposing the transport strike.

Manibela and some groups have said they would push through with the transport strike over the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.