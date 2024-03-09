MMDA: Portions of some Metro Manila roads closed until March 11 due to reblocking, repairs

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has announced reblocking and repairs along some major Metro Manila roads.
The MMDA said as a result, the following will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 11:
- Pedro Gil Street corner Taft Ave. (2nd lane), Manila City
- EDSA SB J.P. Rizal Avenue to Orense (3rd lane from sidewalk), Makati City
- EDSA NB between Don Vicente Ang Street to General Mascardo Street (5th lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City
- Along Main Avenue EB beside Shell Gasoline Station (1st lane), Quezon City
- Along Main Avenue EB across SM Supermarket (1st lane), Quezon City
- Along Main Avenue EB across Briella Salon (1st lane), Quezon City
- Along Main Avenue EB near Minabel Building (1st lane), Quezon City
The MMDA said the roads will be passable starting 5 a.m. on Monday.
Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.