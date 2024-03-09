MMDA: Portions of some Metro Manila roads closed until March 11 due to reblocking, repairs

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has announced  reblocking and repairs along some major Metro Manila roads.

The MMDA said as a result, the following will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 11:

  • Pedro Gil Street corner Taft Ave. (2nd lane), Manila City
  • EDSA SB J.P. Rizal Avenue to Orense (3rd lane from sidewalk), Makati City
  • EDSA NB between Don Vicente Ang Street to General Mascardo Street (5th lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City
  • Along Main Avenue EB beside Shell Gasoline Station (1st lane), Quezon City
  • Along Main Avenue EB across SM Supermarket (1st lane), Quezon City
  • Along Main Avenue EB across Briella Salon (1st lane), Quezon City
  • Along Main Avenue EB near Minabel Building (1st lane), Quezon City

The MMDA said the roads will be passable starting 5 a.m. on Monday.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.