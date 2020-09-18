Featured News, Metro

MMDA: Portion of Roxas Blvd. closed to motorists on Saturday morning

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–A portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila will be closed to motorists on Saturday, Sept. 19.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the temporary closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.  of the stretch from P. Burgos to Quirino Avenue (both directions) will be to give way to the 35th International Coastal Clean-Up.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes:

Northbound:

On Osmena Highway, make a right at Quirino, go straight on Lacson Ave., make a left at Tayuman, Capulong St. to destination.

On Roxas Blvd, make a right at Buendia, access Osmena Highway, make a left  at Quirino Ext, access U.N. Avenue, turn right at Romualdez, make a left at Ayala Blvd, Finance Rd, access P. Burgos, turn right at Bonifacio Drive, to destination.

Southbound:

Along Bonifacio Drive, make a left at P. Burgos, access Finance Rd. and Ayala Blvd, turn right l at Marcelino St, make a right at Quirino Ave. then make a left at Roxas Blvd to destination.

International Coastal Clean-Up Day, is celebrated every third Saturday of September pursuant to Proclamation No. 470.

