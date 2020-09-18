MMDA: Portion of Roxas Blvd. closed to motorists on Saturday morning

(Eagle News)–A portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila will be closed to motorists on Saturday, Sept. 19.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the temporary closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. of the stretch from P. Burgos to Quirino Avenue (both directions) will be to give way to the 35th International Coastal Clean-Up.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes:

Northbound:

On Osmena Highway, make a right at Quirino, go straight on Lacson Ave., make a left at Tayuman, Capulong St. to destination.

On Roxas Blvd, make a right at Buendia, access Osmena Highway, make a left at Quirino Ext, access U.N. Avenue, turn right at Romualdez, make a left at Ayala Blvd, Finance Rd, access P. Burgos, turn right at Bonifacio Drive, to destination.

Southbound:

Along Bonifacio Drive, make a left at P. Burgos, access Finance Rd. and Ayala Blvd, turn right l at Marcelino St, make a right at Quirino Ave. then make a left at Roxas Blvd to destination.

International Coastal Clean-Up Day, is celebrated every third Saturday of September pursuant to Proclamation No. 470.