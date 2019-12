To resume on Thursday, Dec. 26

(Eagle News)–Operations of the Pasig River Ferry System are suspended starting today, Dec. 24.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

According to the MMDA, the suspension was due to “Ursula,” which is so far threatening Eastern Visayas.

Metro Manila has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The MMDA said the Pasig ferry system will resume operations on Dec. 26, Thursday.