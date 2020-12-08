MMDA: Pasig River Ferry also open on Sundays this month

(Eagle News) — The Pasig River Ferry is open even on Sundays this month.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said with the new announcement, the public can avail of free ferry rides, from Monday to Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The MMDA said the following stations are operational:

Pinagbuhatan and San Joaquin in Pasig City; Guadalupe in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; Lambingan, Sta. Ana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Escolta and Lawton in Manila City



Prior to boarding, the MMDA said passengers must fill out a manifest form and commuter information sheet.

Health and safety protocols should be followed inside the ferry boat, with the one-seat-apart rule being followed.

Face masks and face shields are also required.