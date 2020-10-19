MMDA: M. Manila, except for Navotas, to have shortened curfew hours starting this week

(Eagle News)–The entire Metro Manila, except for Navotas, will have shortened curfew hours starting this week, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said on Monday, Oct. 19.

According to Garcia, the expected curfew was from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Navotas, however, will keep the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Garcia said, however, that the local government units were still preparing the respective ordinances for the new curfew hours.

Garcia made the announcement after the government approved the easing of some restrictions as the country reopens the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace has said “staycations” in hotels in Metro Manila were now allowed, and quarantine passes no longer needed.

Starting October 21, the government said outbound non-essential travel for Filipinos would also be allowed, but subject to requirements including travel and health insurance, a negative antigen test taken 24 hours prior to the departure, and a.waiver acknowledging the risks involved in the travel.

The Bureau of Immigration has said, however, that arrival restrictions remain.