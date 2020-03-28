MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” Garcia said in a statement.

According to Garcia, “my work puts me under a lot of risk, and this is part of it.”

He said he “embrace(s) the challenge” and has faith he will overcome this.

In a radio interview, Garcia said he was feeling okay, “kaunting cough lamang.”