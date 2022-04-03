MMDA advises public vs leaving rubbing alcohol for disinfecting inside vehicles

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has advised the public against leaving their rubbing alcohol for disinfecting inside vehicles.

In issuing the reminder, the MMDA noted that alcohol was flammable.

It said it should not be kept in places with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said the northeast monsoon had officially terminated on March 16.

PAGASA said this meant the official start of the dry season in the country.

In an advisory, PAGASA said on April 6, the Science Garden in Quezon City is expected to experience a temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius on April 6.