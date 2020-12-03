Featured News, Metro

Minors still not allowed inside Metro Manila malls

Posted by Kaye Fe on

 

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila mayors have thumbed down the proposal to allow minors inside malls at this time.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said voting of the 17 mayors was unanimous in a meeting on Wednesday night.

According to Garcia, minors, however, are allowed to go out to exercise or for essential needs.

Earlier, Garcia said the group consulted with Dr. Joselyn Alonzo-Eusebio, the president of the  Philippine Pediatric Society.

On Tuesday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that minors were still banned in malls.

He said  local government units need to pass an ordinance allowing children in those establishments before they are allowed entry. With a report from Meanne Corvera, Eagle News

