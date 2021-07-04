Military plane crashes in Sulu

(Eagle News) — A military plane carrying at least 85 soldiers crashed in Sulu on Sunday, July 4.

According to media reports, the plane was supposed to land at Jolo airport when it crashed at 11:30 a.m..

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters the C-130 was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro but missed the runway “trying to regain power.”

He said the plane ended up crashing in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul.

He said so far, 40 people have been rescued and brought to nearby hospitals.

“Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.