Military: Number of injured in Jolo explosions rises to 78

(Eagle News)–The number of those injured in the explosions in Jolo on Monday, Aug. 24, has risen to 78, the military said.

Joint Task Force Sulu said of this figure, 24 were government troops, 48 civilians, and six police officers.

The task force said the death toll in the incident, which authorities have so far blamed on the Abu Sayyaf Group, remains at 15.

Among the fatalities were seven soldiers, six civilians, one policeman, and the female suicide bomber who caused the second explosion in Barangay Walled City at 1 p.m., authorities said.

The twin explosions prompted authorities to impose a lockdown on Metro Jolo to “prevent further atrocities,” according to a statement from the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 11th Infantry Division.

The Palace has already condemned the “dastardly attacks,” and called on Jolo residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious people.

The first explosion happened at 11:53 a.m, while the second one around 1 p.m.

Authorities have said they were looking at the possibility the blasts were in retaliation for the arrest of ASG leader Anduljihad “Idang” Susukan.