Military: Indonesian suicide bomber, 2 others nabbed in Sulu

(Eagle News)–An Indonesian suicide bomber who was believed to be the daughter of the couple behind the Jolo blasts early last year, was arrested in Jolo, Sulu early Saturday, the military said.

Joint Task Force Sulu said apart from Rezky Fantasya Rullie, also known as “Cici,” arrested at 1:50 a.m. in a house reportedly owned by Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Ben Tattoo in Barangay Raymundo were Tatoo’s wife, Inda Nurhaina, and Fatima Sandra Jimlani.

Jimlani, the military said, is the wife of a member of the Abu Sayyaf, Jahid Jam.

Seized from the suspects were a suicide vest rigged with pipe bombs and other improvised explosive device (IED) components, the task force said.

The suspects are detained at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of Sulu Police Provincial Office.

“We have been pursuing foreign terrorist suicide bombers in Sulu after the twin bombing of Jolo town last August 24, 2020. Rullie was first on our list since we have received intelligence reports that she is going to conduct suicide bombing after the death of his husband, Andi Baso, an Indonesian foreign terrorist who was reportedly neutralized during an encounter last August 29, 2020 with two (2) Scout Ranger Battalions under 1102nd Brigade in Patikul, Sulu,” Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, JTF Sulu Commander said.

Prior to the Aug. 24 blasts, the twin Jolo, Sulu blasts in January 2019 left at least two civilians and five soldiers and at least 20 wounded.

“The JTF Sulu under the direction of our WESTMINCOM Commander Lt Gen Corleto Vinluan Jr will never cease to hunt down these foreign terrorists, coddled by Mundi Sawadjaan and Radulan Sahiron,” Gonzales added.