Military accuses NPA of violating ceasefire

(Eagle News)–The military has accused the New People’s Army of violating the declared ceasefire when it supposedly attacked government security forces in at least three instances.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Felimon Santos Jr. said one attack on the Philippine National Police Regional Mobile Force Company in Barangay Tangdanua, Pantukan, Davao de Oro on April 7 led to the death of a suspected rebel.

An AK-47 rifle was recovered at the site.

He said some landmines along a trail between Barangays Hubasan and Binanggaran in Samar’s Calbiga town had also been planted but were discovered by the 46th Infantry Battalion.

Santos said two anti-personnel mines and four blasting caps were also left behind by two suspected NPA rebels who were intercepted at Barangay Llavac in Real, Quezon for violating the curfew in the area.

“I commend our soldiers for prevailing in three instances of treachery committed by the New People’s Army since April 6 despite their ceasefire declaration amid the threat of COVID-19 pandemic,” Santos said, as he gave the assurance that state security forces were equipped to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 health emergency and the rebels attacks.

“Our proactive defense posture remains in place and we will not waver in our commitment to protect our people from the NPAs,” he said.

The NPA announced a ceasefire last month supposedly in response to the United Nations call for a halt in hostilities between warring parties amid the COVID-19