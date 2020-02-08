MIAA to limit issuance of visitors’ passes for sending off, meeting airline passengers

Non-airport-related activities also suspended in four NAIA terminals

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, Feb. 7, said it was limiting the issuance of visitors passes for terminals for the purpose of sending off and meeting passengers, and suspending non-airport related activities in the four terminals.

In an advisory, MIAA said this was to discourage the public from going to crowded places in compliance with world health experts’ advice and in support of government efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said in the advisory that families and friends of airline passengers should in particular not bring “highly vulnerable people to the airport, especially children, elderly, immuno-compromised individuals and those with underlying medical conditions to protect them from possible exposure.”

He said the visitors passes in particular can be availed of when “a companion may be necessary such as medical patients or other related emergency cases, person with disability, unaccompanied elderly, unaccompanied minor and unaccompanied pregnant woman.”

Also exempted are those undertaking government repatriation efforts and activities in fulfillment of government international commitments.

Issuance of passes to VIP rooms will also be limited to airport reception of official guests of the Government and of foreign embassies, he said.

Monreal said those suspended specifically was the conduct of familiarization tours, movie/ad filming, among others.

“This call is being made not to alarm the public. This is our simple way of supporting inter-agency efforts to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, ” Monreal said.