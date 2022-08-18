MIAA suspends flight, ground operations at NAIA due to red lightning alert

Announces resumption of flight operations past 3 p.m.

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday, Aug. 18, suspended flight and ground operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In an advisory past 3 p.m., MIAA said the suspension was a “safety measure taken to prevent untoward incidents from happening when lightnings are prevalent in the immediate area..”

It said this may “endanger personnel, passengers, and even flight operations.”

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area and southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

As of 3:47 p.m., flight operations have resumed, MIAA said.