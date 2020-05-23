MIAA releases operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, May 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo announced the cancellation of their flights had been extended until May 31.

This was in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.

MIAA said all flight operations are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.

Over 13000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country so far.